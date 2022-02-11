North Carolina takes on Florida State after Bacot’s 24-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays the Florida State Seminoles after Armando Bacot scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 79-77 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Tar Heels are 12-1 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 8.4.

The Seminoles are 6-7 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 16.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

