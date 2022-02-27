North Carolina plays Syracuse following Bacot’s 28-point game

Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 13-5 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-8, 13-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Syracuse Orange after Armando Bacot scored 28 points in North Carolina’s 84-74 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels have gone 14-2 in home games. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Orange are 9-9 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is fifth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.2.

The Tar Heels and Orange match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Buddy Boeheim is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

