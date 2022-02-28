North Carolina hosts Syracuse after Boeheim’s 23-point game

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 97-72 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels are 14-2 on their home court. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Orange are 9-9 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels and Orange square off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Joseph Girard III is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Orange. Boeheim is averaging 13.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

