OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » North Carolina hosts No.…

North Carolina hosts No. 9 Duke after Banchero’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke’s 57-43 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels are 12-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 12.5 rebounds.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Banchero is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up