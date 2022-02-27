North Carolina Central visits Norfolk State following Boone’s 29-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 10-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 10-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Eric Boone scored 29 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-67 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 10-0 in home games. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Eagles are 7-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 70-67 on Feb. 1. Justin Wright scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Wright is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.