North Carolina Central visits Norfolk State after Boone’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-13, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-6, 10-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Eric Boone scored 29 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-67 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 10-0 on their home court. Norfolk State averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from deep. Kevin Crawford II leads the Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 70-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Justin Wright led the Eagles with 20 points, and Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kris Monroe is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds. Wright is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

