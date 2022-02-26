North Carolina Central takes on Howard following Monroe’s 23-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 7-4 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 7-4 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Howard Bison after Kris Monroe scored 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 79-66 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bison are 6-4 on their home court. Howard has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 7-3 in conference play. North Carolina Central has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bison won the last matchup 75-74 on Jan. 29. Kyle Foster scored 27 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Eric Boone is averaging 8.3 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

