North Carolina Central takes on Delaware State after Monroe’s 21-point game

Delaware State Hornets (2-20, 0-9 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 6-2 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware State Hornets (2-20, 0-9 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 6-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Kris Monroe scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-74 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 0-9 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 73-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Randy Miller Jr. led the Eagles with 22 points, and Myles Carter led the Hornets with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monroe averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Carter is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

