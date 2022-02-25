CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
North Carolina A&T Aggies face the Radford Highlanders on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Radford Highlanders (10-17, 6-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-18, 6-9 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T enters the matchup against Radford after losing three in a row.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is sixth in the Big South with 12.5 assists per game led by Kameron Langley averaging 4.8.

The Highlanders have gone 6-9 against Big South opponents. Radford is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won 73-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Marcus Watson led the Aggies with 18 points, and Josiah Jeffers led the Highlanders with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Bryan Hart is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 8.9 points. Jeffers is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

