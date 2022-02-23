North Alabama hosts Central Arkansas following Ortiz’s 27-point showing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 6-8 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-18, 2-12 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-18, 6-8 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-18, 2-12 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Daniel Ortiz scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 75-72 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions have gone 6-6 at home. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 3.6.

The Sugar Bears are 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas gives up 81.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Sugar Bears won the last matchup 89-88 on Jan. 15. Darious Hall scored 25 points to help lead the Sugar Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Brim is averaging 10.2 points for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Camren Hunter is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Sugar Bears. Jared Chatham is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.