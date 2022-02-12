OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Norman scores 25, Western…

Norman scores 25, Western Michigan snaps long losing streak

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had 25 points as Western Michigan snapped its 14-game losing streak, topping Central Michigan 77-63 on Saturday night.

Gus Etchison had 14 points for Western Michigan (5-20, 1-13 Mid-American Conference). Mileek McMillan added 12 points and three blocks. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan dominated the first half and led 47-24 at halftime. The Broncos’ 47 first-half points marked a season high.

Kevin Miller had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (6-16, 5-6). Brian Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ralph Bissainthe had 11 points.

The Broncos evened the season series against the Chippewas. Central Michigan defeated Western Michigan 65-55 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up