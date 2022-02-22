CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Norman leads Western Michigan against Toledo after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Toledo Rockets (21-6, 13-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-21, 2-14 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Toledo Rockets after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 23 points in Western Michigan’s 87-73 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Broncos are 4-8 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Rockets are 13-3 in MAC play. Toledo ranks second in the MAC scoring 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Rockets won the last matchup 83-56 on Dec. 30. JT Shumate scored 22 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

