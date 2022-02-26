CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Norman Jr. leads W.…

Norman Jr. leads W. Michigan over Bowling Green 78-67

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. registered 16 points as Western Michigan broke its 13-game road losing streak, getting past Bowling Green 78-67 on Saturday.

Markeese Hastings had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (7-22, 3-15 Mid-American Conference). B. Artis White added 12 points. Mack Smith had 11 points.

Trey Diggs had 19 points for the Falcons (12-17, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Chandler Turner added 14 points. Samari Curtis had 10 points.

Daeqwon Plowden, who led the Falcons in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, scored 6 points (2 of 14).

The Broncos evened the season series against the Falcons. Bowling Green defeated Western Michigan 82-75 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up