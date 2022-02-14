Norfolk State visits Delaware State following Carter’s 25-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (16-5, 7-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-19, 0-8 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Norfolk State Spartans (16-5, 7-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-19, 0-8 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -14.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Myles Carter scored 25 points in Delaware State’s 85-72 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hornets have gone 2-9 at home. Delaware State has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 7-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 80-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 29 points, and John Stansbury led the Hornets with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Perkins is averaging 7.1 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Carter is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Bryant is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 57.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.