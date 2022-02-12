OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Norfolk State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore, looks for 10th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-5, 6-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -11.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 at home. Norfolk State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have gone 3-4 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 72-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 25 points, and Kevon Voyles led the Hawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Dom London is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

