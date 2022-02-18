Norfolk State takes on Coppin State following Tate’s 20-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-19, 4-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Coppin State Eagles after Dana Tate scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 69-66 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles are 2-4 in home games. Coppin State is 3-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 8-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Bryant Jr. averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 84-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jalen Hawkins led the Spartans with 20 points, and Nendah Tarke led the Eagles with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Cardaci is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.7 points. Tarke is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Bryant is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

