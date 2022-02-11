OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Norfolk State takes home…

Norfolk State takes home win streak into matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-10, 3-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-5, 6-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 4.6.

The Hawks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 72-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 25 points, and Kevon Voyles led the Hawks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bankston is averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up