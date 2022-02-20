Norfolk State faces Morgan State after Bryant’s 29-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (17-5, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Morgan State Bears after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State’s 89-59 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 6-4 on their home court. Morgan State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 9-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 82-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Christian Ings led the Spartans with 18 points, and Lagio Grantsaan led the Bears with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheryn Devonish is averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Bryant is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Jalen Hawkins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

