Nolley II scores 22 to lead Memphis over Wichita St. 81-57

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 5:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had a season-high 22 points as Memphis easily beat Wichita State 81-57 on Sunday.

Nolley II hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren had 13 points and three blocks for Memphis (17-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Lester Quinones added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had 12 points.

Wichita State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyson Etienne had 11 points for the Shockers (13-12, 4-9). Ricky Council IV added 10 points. Craig Porter Jr. had seven steals and six assists.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Shockers on the season. Memphis defeated Wichita State 82-64 on Jan. 1.

