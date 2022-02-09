OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Noll scores 23 to carry Cornell past Columbia 88-75

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 8:06 PM

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Dean Noll had a career-high 23 points as Cornell beat Columbia 88-75 on Wednesday night.

Keller Boothby had 17 points for Cornell (13-7, 5-4 Ivy League). Sarju Patel and Nazir Williams each had 11 points. Noll made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 15 points for the Lions (4-17, 1-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Noah Robledo added 15 points and Robbie Stankard had 11 points.

