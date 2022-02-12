OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Nolan scores 20 to carry Jacksonville over Liberty 73-69

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 11:44 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 20 points as Jacksonville won its 12th consecutive home game, edging past Liberty 73-69 on Saturday night.

Tyreese Davis had 11 points for Jacksonville (16-8, 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osayi Osifo added seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 30 points for the Flames (18-8, 9-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Shiloh Robinson and Kyle Rode added 11 points.

