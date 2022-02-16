OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Nolan scores 13 to…

Nolan scores 13 to lift Jacksonville past Stetson 67-45

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 13 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Stetson 67-45 on Wednesday night.

Rod Brown had 12 points for Jacksonville (17-8, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 12 rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 12 points for the Hatters (11-15, 5-8). Alex Crawford added 11 points.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. Jacksonville defeated Stetson 57-50 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up