Nolan lifts Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 59-56

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:16 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 18 points and made two free throws with 8 seconds remaining as Jacksonville held off Kennesaw State 59-56 on Saturday night.

Bryce Workman had 15 points for the Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jordan Davis added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood had 13 points to pace the Owls (11-16, 6-8). Alex Peterson added eight rebounds.

The Dolphins evened the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Jacksonville 76-68 on Jan. 24.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

