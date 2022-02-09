No. 9 Texas Tech visits Oklahoma after Groves’ 23-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-10, 3-7 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tanner Groves scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 64-55 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sooners are 8-4 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Santos-Silva averaging 1.9.

The Sooners and Red Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kevin Obanor is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points. Bryson Williams is shooting 55.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

