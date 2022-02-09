OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Texas Tech…

No. 9 Texas Tech visits Oklahoma after Groves’ 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-10, 3-7 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tanner Groves scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 64-55 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Sooners are 8-4 on their home court. Oklahoma averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Santos-Silva averaging 1.9.

The Sooners and Red Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Groves is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kevin Obanor is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 10.3 points. Bryson Williams is shooting 55.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

CISA looks to build on success of Log4j response with JCDC

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up