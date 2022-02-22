CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
No. 9 Texas Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Oklahoma

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Oklahoma Sooners (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -10.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Red Raiders take on Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders have gone 16-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sooners are 4-10 in conference games. Oklahoma is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Sooners won the last matchup 70-55 on Feb. 10. Umoja Gibson scored 30 points to help lead the Sooners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Tanner Groves is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Sooners: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

