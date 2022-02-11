No. 9 Texas Tech plays conference rival TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4…

TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech hosts TCU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Red Raiders are 14-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Kevin McCullar averaging 2.9.

The Horned Frogs are 5-4 against conference opponents. TCU scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Mike Miles is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.