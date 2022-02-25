No. 9 Texas Tech faces TCU on 4-game win streak

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against TCU.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-4 in home games. TCU is second in the Big 12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 3.8.

The Red Raiders are 11-4 in conference play. Texas Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 82-69 on Feb. 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 20 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Kevin Obanor is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 10 points. Bryson Williams is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

