CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Michigan takes…

No. 9 Michigan takes Big Ten lead with win over Maryland

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Michigan take over first place in the Big Ten with a 71-59 victory over 13th-ranked Maryland on Sunday.

Laila Phelia contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten). It was the Wolverines’ second win over the Terrapins this season, also beating Maryland 69-49 on Jan. 16.

“Our kids were really locked in,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We had a week to regroup, refocus and come out today against the top team in the country, a top team in our league, and did a tremendous job. Just proud of the way our kids played today.”

The game was tied at 24 at the half and Michigan led 40-39 late in the third quarter before scoring five of the final seven points of the period on a three-point play by Emily Kiser and two free throws by Phelia to go up four.

Maryland (20-7, 12-4) got within two early in the fourth before Hillmon’s three-point play started a 10-0 run that put the game away. Maddie Nolan’s layup capped the burst with 6:37 left and made it 55-43. The Terrapins could only get within five the rest of the way.

“It was an extremely physical game, but I thought it was a tough shooting night for us,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “You saw that with our shots not falling, missing point-blank layups and free throws — things that we typically are very good at.”

Chloe Bibby led the Terrapins with 15 points.

UP NEXT:

Maryland: Hosts No. 5 Indiana on Friday.

Michigan: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up