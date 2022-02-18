No. 9 Duke hosts Florida State following Evans’ 28-point game

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Florida State Seminoles (14-11, 7-8 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Rayquan Evans scored 28 points in Florida State’s 81-80 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. Duke scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Seminoles won the last matchup 79-78 on Jan. 19. Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help lead the Seminoles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Evans is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Mills is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.