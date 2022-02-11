OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
No. 8 UConn rebounds from loss with 84-60 win over DePaul

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:42 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in almost nine years with an 84-60 win over DePaul on Friday night.

Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies (16-5, 10-1 Big East), who were once again without three starters because of injury.

UConn, which lost by three points at home to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul (19-7, 11-4), which lost by two points to UConn in Chicago last month.

ARIZONA STATE 81, NO. 6 ARIZONA 77

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jade Loville scored 27 points, Mael Gilles added 19 and two big free throws, and Arizona State withstood a late rally to knock off rival Arizona.

The Sun Devils (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) dominated through three quarters, building a 14-point lead while keeping the Wildcats mostly in check.

Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12) rallied behind its defense, holding Arizona State without a field goal for nearly five minutes.

Shaina Pellington finished with 30 points and Cate Reese added 18. Arizona State went 31 for 34 from the free-throw line in a foul-filled game.

