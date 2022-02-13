No. 8 Kansas takes on Oklahoma State following Wilson’s 22-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 9-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-4, 9-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 71-69 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks are 12-1 on their home court. Kansas scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 5-7 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is the best team in the Big 12 scoring 16.0 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 74-63 on Jan. 5. David McCormack scored 17 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Keylan Boone averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Bryce Thompson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.