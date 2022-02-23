No. 7 UConn routs Marquette to win Big East regular season

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook came off the bench to score 17 points, leading No. 7 UConn over Marquette 69-38 on Wednesday, securing the Big East’s regular-season title for the Huskies.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for UConn (20-5, 14-1), which has won nine straight conference championships, dating back to its seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each added 10 points for Connecticut. The Huskies have won five straight games to ensure a 29th straight 20-win season.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette (18-9, 11-7), which is headed in the opposite direction, having lost four of its last five games.

UConn led by 17 points at the halftime, but was held scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. A 7-0 Marquette run cut the Husky lead to 31-21.

But the Huskies responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take back control of the game.

A 3-point play by Westbrook put the Huskies up 51-25 after three quarters and a 3-pointer from Fudd gave the Huskies their first 30-point lead at 59-29.

UConn’s defense held Marquette to just 35% shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles remain in fifth place in the Big East standings ahead of Seton Hall, which sits at 10-8 in the conference. The top five teams will get a bye into the second round of next month’s conference tournament.

UConn: The Huskies were again without reigning national player of the year Paige Buckers, who has missed 19 games since going down with a left knee injury in early December. Coach Geno Auriemma has said she will not return this week and likely won’t be back before the Big East Tournament. Eight Husky players have missed at least two games this season.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles make the short trip to Providence to take on the Friars on Friday night.

UConn: The Huskies are back at the XL center on Friday to host St. John’s

