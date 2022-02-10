OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
No. 7 Duke tops Clemson, Coach K gets another 20-win season

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:53 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

Keels, a freshman, matched his scoring high set in the season-opening win over Kentucky.

Duke lost at home to unranked Virginia 69-68 on Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left Monday. The Blue Devils trailed much of the opening half against the Cavaliers but made sure that didn’t happen against Clemson (12-12, 4-9).

NO. 23 MURRAY STATE 73, TENNESSEE STATE 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams led No. 23 Murray State with a career-high 39 points and the Racers extended their winning streak to 13 by rallying over Tennessee State.

The Racers (23-2, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed for most of the first 30 minutes before mounting a comeback. Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior forward, made 15 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Murray State’s Tevon Brown had an off night with seven points on 2 of 10 shooting, and Racers guard Justice Hill was held nearly five points below his scoring average with nine points.

Guard Carlos Marshall led four Tigers (10-15, 5-8) in double figures with 13 points, and Kenny Cooper and Marcus Fitzgerald added 12 each.

