No. 7 Baylor plays No. 11 Texas Tech following Flagler’s 20-point outing

Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor faces the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Adam Flagler scored 20 points in Baylor’s 80-63 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders have gone 15-0 in home games. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Bryson Williams averaging 7.2.

The Bears are 9-3 in conference matchups. Baylor is third in the Big 12 giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 65-62 on Jan. 12. Adonis Arms scored 14 points points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

