No. 7 Arizona Wildcats host No. 3 UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 UCLA Bruins play the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 averaging 86.0 points and is shooting 48.0%.

The Bruins are 8-1 in conference games. UCLA ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Johnson averaging 2.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won the last meeting 75-59 on Jan. 26. Johnny Juzang scored 15 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10 points and 4.8 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Juzang averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jules Bernard is shooting 38.5% and averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

