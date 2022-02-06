No. 6 Michigan beats No. 21 Iowa, despite Clark’s 46 points

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90 on Sunday night, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark.

Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten), and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.

Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds.

The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.

Iowa drew within five points late in the fourth quarter, bolstered by a hot streak from Clark, but couldn’t get closer.

The Wolverines dominated in the post, anchored by Hillmon and Phelia. Michigan had 54 points in the paint compared to Iowa’s 34.

Michigan also looked confident from the field, shooting a solid 53%. Nolan, who has looked comfortable behind the arc this season, drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

It was Michigan’s eighth straight victory and its seventh victory over a ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines had not beaten Iowa since February 2020.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

Michigan: At Michigan State on Thursday.

