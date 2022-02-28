CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » No. 6 Kentucky visits…

No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 18 Arkansas following Notae’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas faces the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats after JD Notae scored 30 points in Arkansas’ 75-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 16-1 on their home court. Arkansas has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.4.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in SEC play. The Razorbacks won the last meeting 75-73 on Feb. 26. Notae scored 30 points points to help lead the Razorbacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe is averaging 11.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up