No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 18 Arkansas following Notae’s 30-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas faces the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats after JD Notae scored 30 points in Arkansas’ 75-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 16-1 on their home court. Arkansas has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.4.

The teams square off for the 19th time this season in SEC play. The Razorbacks won the last meeting 75-73 on Feb. 26. Notae scored 30 points points to help lead the Razorbacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe is averaging 11.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

