No. 6 Kansas visits West Virginia after Agbaji’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points in Kansas’ 76-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 in home games. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 19-3 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Agbaji is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds. Wilson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

