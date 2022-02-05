OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
No. 6 Houston visits Cincinnati after Adams-Woods’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 3:42 AM

Houston Cougars (19-3, 8-0 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 AAC)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the No. 6 Houston Cougars after Mika Adams-Woods scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 60-59 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bearcats are 11-2 in home games. Cincinnati averages 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 8-0 against AAC opponents. Houston is third in the AAC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Bearcats and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

