No. 6 Houston hosts Tulane after Cook’s 23-point game

Tulane Green Wave (9-9, 6-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-3, 7-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (9-9, 6-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-3, 7-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the No. 6 Houston Cougars after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 67-66 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Cougars have gone 11-0 in home games. Houston has a 15-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Green Wave have gone 6-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 3-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. Josh Carlton is shooting 60.6% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cook is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.