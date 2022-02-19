CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » No. 5 Purdue takes…

No. 5 Purdue takes on Rutgers, seeks 7th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Boilermakers play Rutgers.

The Boilermakers are 14-1 in home games. Purdue is sixth in college basketball averaging 82.1 points and is shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.3.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Ron Harper Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up