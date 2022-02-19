No. 5 Purdue takes on Rutgers, seeks 7th straight home win

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Boilermakers play Rutgers.

The Boilermakers are 14-1 in home games. Purdue is sixth in college basketball averaging 82.1 points and is shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.3.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Ron Harper Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.