No. 5 NC State cruises past No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 in ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State build a big lead in the third quarter and beat No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 on Monday night.

Raina Perez added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who turned a marquee matchup of top Atlantic Coast Conference teams into a largely one-sided show. Most importantly, N.C. State (21-3, 12-1) made things difficult on the Yellow Jackets defensively through the middle of the game, which has been an area coach Wes Moore has been pushing for a team with Final Four aspirations.

Eylia Love scored 16 points to lead Georgia Tech (18-5, 9-3), which shot 35% and had a long stretch in which the Yellow Jackets miss 24 of 29 shots, turning a fast start into a large deficit.

NO. 14 LSU 68, MISSISSIPPI 64

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had a triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Faustine Aifuwa added a double-double as LSU held off a late rally by Mississippi.

Aifuwa had 20 points and 14 rebounds. for the Tigers (19-4, 7-3 SEC). Alexis Morris added 17 points.

Angel Baker scored 20 points off the bench for Mississippi (18-5, 6-4). Shakira Austin scored 11 points, Lashonda Monk had 10, and Madison Scott added 15 rebounds.

It was LSU’s eighth consecutive win against the Rebels, and the Tigers lead the series 40-22.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 61, RUTGERS 57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff’ earned his 100th Big Ten victory.

Mikesell made two free throws with 24.2 seconds left for a 59-56 lead. Rutgers missed a long 3-pointer but Tyia Singleton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at 3.3. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but it didn’t hit the rim, and Jacy Sheldon sealed it with two free throws at 1.9.

Sheldon had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Ohio State (17-4, 9-3 Big Ten).

Sayawni Lassiter, averaging 3 points per game, set career highs with five 3-pointers and 15 points for Rutgers (7-17, 0-12), which lost its 10th straight game.

