No. 5 Kentucky hosts Florida after Jones’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Florida Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats after Myreon Jones scored 23 points in Florida’s 72-63 win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 14-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with 15.1 rebounds.

The Gators are 6-5 in conference play. Florida is third in the SEC giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Wildcats and Gators meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 15.9 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Colin Castleton is averaging 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

