CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » No. 5 Kansas visits…

No. 5 Kansas visits TCU following Agbaji’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points in Kansas’ 80-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 11-4 on their home court. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Jayhawks are 12-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Agbaji is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Christian Braun is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up