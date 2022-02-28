No. 5 Kansas visits TCU following Agbaji’s 27-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points in Kansas’ 80-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 11-4 on their home court. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Jayhawks are 12-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Agbaji is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Christian Braun is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

