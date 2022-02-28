No. 4 Purdue visits No. 13 Wisconsin after Edey’s 25-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue plays the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers after Zach Edey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 68-65 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Badgers are 11-3 in home games. Wisconsin is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-5 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in the Big Ten scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 50.3%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Badgers won the last matchup 74-69 on Jan. 4. Jonathan Davis scored 37 points points to help lead the Badgers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Davison is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 14.2 points. Davis is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.3 points for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

