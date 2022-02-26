CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
No. 4 Purdue visits Michigan State after Ivey’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:02 AM

Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue faces the Michigan State Spartans after Jaden Ivey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 84-72 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans are 10-3 on their home court. Michigan State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 13-4 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.3% as a team from deep this season. Mason Gillis leads the team shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Boilermakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Ivey is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

