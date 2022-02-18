No. 4 Kentucky hosts No. 25 Alabama after Quinerly’s 21-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Alabama takes on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats after Jahvon Quinerly scored 21 points in Alabama’s 80-75 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 15-0 in home games. Kentucky is the top team in the SEC averaging 36.9 points in the paint. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats scoring 11.2.

The Crimson Tide are 7-6 in SEC play. Alabama scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 66-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Tyty Washington Jr. led the Wildcats with 15 points, and Charles Bediako led the Crimson Tide with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is shooting 58.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Jaden Shackelford is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Quinerly is averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

