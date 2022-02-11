No. 4 Arizona faces Washington following Mathurin’s 20-point game

Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 8-4 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4…

Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-10, 8-4 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona faces the Washington Huskies after Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points in Arizona’s 72-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies have gone 9-4 in home games. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Roberts averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 11-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 4.8.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 95-79 on Jan. 4. Mathurin scored 27 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Koloko is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Wildcats. Mathurin is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

