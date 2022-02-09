OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
No. 3 Purdue visits Michigan following Ivey’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Purdue Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue faces the Michigan Wolverines after Jaden Ivey scored 26 points in Purdue’s 84-68 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wolverines are 7-2 in home games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 5.9.

The Boilermakers are 10-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue is 18-3 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last matchup 82-76 on Feb. 5. Ivey scored 23 points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 18.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Ivey is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

