No. 3 Purdue hosts No. 13 Illinois following Ivey’s 23-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue hosts the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini after Jaden Ivey scored 23 points in Purdue’s 82-76 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers are 12-1 on their home court. Purdue is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Illini are 10-2 in conference games. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 26th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last meeting 96-88 on Jan. 17. Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivey is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Kofi Cockburn is averaging 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

